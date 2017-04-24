Oliver shooting suspect has dark past

The man arrested after a dramatic takedown in Princeton has an extensive criminal history and has even faced deportation from Canada.

Afshin Maleki Ighani was taken into custody on Saturday.

He was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for a shooting incident in Oliver on April 19th.

A man was shot, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Legal Information Institute show Ighani was issued a deportation order in July of 2002.

The reason was a criminal conviction for posessing a restricted weapon, an offence punishable by a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

He was granted a stay of removal against that deportation in November of 2002.

Ighani was given conditions for a five year period, including to not commit any criminal offences and keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

In May of 2007, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness asked the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to cancel that stay of removal.

The Immigration Appeal Division was notified that Ighani had been convicted of four offences in February 2007 including trafficking in a controlled substance, namely cocaine, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

The deportation order was reinstated against Ighani.

It is not clear why he is still in Canada.

Ighani remains in custody.