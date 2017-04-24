Halifax’s ‘muddy and rutted’ offleash dog park to get repairs in May

Users of an off-leash dog park in Clayton Park won’t have to suffer through a muddy walk with their pets for much longer as city officials have announced that repairs are about to begin.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says they will conduct maintenance from May 1 to May 2 on the Mainland Common dog park. During those days the park will be closed.

The city’s announcement comes after park users expressed their concerns about conditions of the facility to Global News.

“It’s so muddy, it’s so rutted. I’ve fallen in between the ruts. A dog has fallen and broken a leg,” Susan Warren told Global News earlier this month.

At the time, the municipality said they were aware of the situation, mentioning that new drainage pipes were expected to be installed sometime early in the summer.

The newly announced repairs include adding an extra drainage pipe and new culverts all through the trail next to the dog park.

Asphalt screenings will also be installed in the park’s gravel pathway and two large depressions will be repaired.

The park is expected to reopen on May 3.

— With files from Steve Silva