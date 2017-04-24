The Stafford Show – Monday, April 24th, 2017

Didn’t catch today’s Stafford Show on AM640? We’ve put aside some highlights, just for you.

Ontario NDP promises pharmacare plan if elected in 2018.

Stafford asks callers if they’re in favour of the NDP’s pharmacare plan – and if it could actually work.



American Airlines Employee Allegedly Hit Woman With Stroller, Challenged Passenger To ‘Hit Me’.

Stafford asks listeners if they’ve ever been in a brawl with someone of ‘authority’.

‘You have a mental disability’; Ont. woman trolled for posting Facebook comment about diner’s ‘rude’ staff.

Stafford asks listeners if it’s fair game for a restaurant to respond to nasty online reviews.

Make sure you tune in on time for The Stafford Show tomorrow. You can hear Stafford live Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon!