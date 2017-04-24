Inquiry to be held into death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

An inquest will be held into the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

John Glen MacAulay, 46, took his own life on March 4, 2016.

He was found unresponsive in his cell that morning and declared dead an hour later.

MacAulay had been charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body in the May 2014 death of Norman Playter.

MacAulay was accused of putting Playter’s body in a refrigerator and then setting it on fire.

Both MacAuley and Playter were members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and were known to each other.

MacAuley had proclaimed his innocence in a letter sent to his lawyer before he committed suicide.

Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside over the inquest that will be held at the Sandman Hotel in Saskatoon from May 8 to 12.

An inquest is required for any person who dies in custody unless the coroner determines the death was entirely due to natural causes and not preventable.

The jury can also make recommendations on ways to prevent further deaths.