Police believe speed was a factor in deadly Flamborough crash
Hamilton police believe speed was a “contributing factor” to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Flamborough.
Investigators have not released the identity of an elderly man who was killed when his vehicle left Highway 97 near Valens Road late Sunday afternoon, struck a tree and caught fire.
The collision reconstruction unit is still investigating and seeking witnesses to what is Hamilton’s seventh traffic fatality of 2017.
