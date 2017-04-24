Canada
Police believe speed was a factor in deadly Flamborough crash

Hamilton Police say an elderly male is the victim of Sunday's deadly single vehicle crash on Valens Road.

Hamilton police believe speed was a “contributing factor” to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Flamborough.

Investigators have not released the identity of an elderly man who was killed when his vehicle left Highway 97 near Valens Road late Sunday afternoon, struck a tree and caught fire.

The collision reconstruction unit is still investigating and seeking witnesses to what is Hamilton’s seventh traffic fatality of 2017.

Global News