Regina hit with spring snowstorm
A spring snowstorm hit southern Saskatchewan and has caused some major issues on roads and highways.
According to the Highway Hotline, travel is not recommended on Highway 11 from Regina to Lumsden due to the highway being ice covered.
Regina saw just under 13 centimeters of the white stuff fall in the city and that caused major delays for drivers in the Queen City.
Regina police are reminding drivers to stay safe and drive according to the road conditions.
According to Environment Canada, the high for today will be plus 2 and there is a 30 per cent chance of more snow by the evening.
