Vancouver woman reunited with her dog missing almost 4 months

It was a happy reunion for a Vancouver woman and her German Shepherd that had been missing for months.

A group called Petsearchers was called in to look for Merle, who went missing almost four months ago from the Eagle Mountain area in Coquitlam.

Pet Detective Al McLellan says it did not take long to locate the dog but it took 200 hours of work and traps to catch him.

Merle was 40 pounds lighter but in good shape.

“I had full confidence the whole time,” Merle’s owner told Global News. “I never once wavered in my confidence of getting him [back].”

McLellan says he is just grateful he could bring Merle home.

-With files from Jill Bennett