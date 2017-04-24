Edmonton Eskimos hire new general manager to replace Ed Hervey

The Edmonton Eskimos have hired Brock Sunderland as the team’s new general manager and vice-president of football operations.

Welcome Brock Sunderland as the #Esks new General Manager and VP of Football Ops https://t.co/kN1hB36EVm pic.twitter.com/MOaMepZnmC — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) April 24, 2017

Sunderland was the assistant general manager for the Ottawa RedBlacks for the past two seasons. Ottawa made back-to-back Grey Cup appearances during that period, winning the championship last season.

Sunderland’s role included contract negotiations, assisting with salary cap management and overseeing the scouting department.

“The Edmonton Eskimos are one of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports and I couldn’t be more excited and honoured to be the new general manager of this great organization,” Sunderland said.

Eskimos CEO Len Rhodes fired Ed Hervey as GM earlier this month. Rhodes said the decision came down to philosophical differences over access to the team and contract negotiation issues.

“During the course of recent negotiations for a possible contract extension, it became clear that we would be unable to meet Ed’s expectations,” Rhodes said.

“As far as the philosophical differences, they were primarily related to stakeholder access to our club.

Sunderland first entered the CFL in 2004 as a scout with the Montreal Alouettes.

He then spent six seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets in various scouting roles.

Sunderland will be officially introduced as the Eskimos general manager Tuesday afternoon.