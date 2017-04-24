The Morning Show – Monday, April 24th, 2017

Here’s what you missed and want to hear again. Here are highlights from The Morning Show on AM640.

School bus cameras could soon ding drivers who fail to stop.

Bill-94, put forth by Rick Nicholls, PC MPP for Catham-Kent Essex, has passed its second reading, now before the standing committee on social policy. Nicholls joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Andrea Horwath promises provincial pharmacare if elected in 2018.

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Ontario NDP, joined The Morning Show to discuss the NDP’s pharmacare plan.

Home inspectors feeling the burn of Ontario’s hot housing market.

Murray Parish, President of the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors, joined The Morning Show to discuss how home inspectors are being affected by the hot housing market.

