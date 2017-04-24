Driver killed in rollover near Okotoks

RCMP said one person was killed in a rollover south of Calgary on Sunday.

It happened west of Okotoks, Alta., just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a GMC Sierra was eastbound on Big Rock Trail when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, sending the trucking rolling into a ditch.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

In a Monday news release, RCMP noted the roads were wet at the time of the collision.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The town of Okotoks is located about 20 kilometres south of Calgary.