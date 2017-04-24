Prince Albert Northern Bears confident heading to Esso Cup

The top six Midget Triple A teams in the nation are battling for the Esso Cup and for the first time in program history, the Prince Albert Northern Bears qualified for the tournament.

The Bears aren’t surprised they’re at the national championship.

READ MORE: Northern Bears heading to Esso Cup after 7-6 comeback win vs Wildcats

The goal back in October for captain Brooke Hobson was to still be playing hockey when her dad opened up his golf course come spring.

“He came into the dressing room the other day and was like, ‘you guys, I opened the golf course, we made it!’ So we made it to Esso,” Hobson said.

The Bears go into the Esso Cup with some momentum. They swept their way through playoffs, and haven’t lost a game since January.

That’s giving them a shot of confidence.

“We’re all confident going into this tournament on a bit of a win streak,” Hobson said.

The opening game didn’t go as planned for the Bears, as they lost 2-1 to the Pembina Valley Hawks on Sunday.

The Bears are back on the ice Monday when they take on the Ontario champions, the Durham West Lightning.