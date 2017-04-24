BC SPCA
Vancouver dog owners worry after SPCA looks into incidents of tampered food in park

The BC SPCA is investigating after another report that tampered food was found in a popular park in Metro Vancouver.

Officials say they are now aware of a third incident in East Vancouver’s Strathcona Park, where it appears food with needles stuffed into it was left on the ground for dogs to find and eat.

This newly-reported incident happened three months ago but just last week, a dog swallowed a piece of pizza containing needles and thread and the dog needed to have surgery.

On April 3, a Vancouver resident was walking her dog in Strathcona Park when her dog ate a piece of what looked like pizza wrapped up with sewing threads. She was able to remove it and her dog did not require surgery.

There is an unfenced off-leash area in Stratcona Park.

The BC SPCA says a person of interest lives close to the park and they are following up and investigating.

 

