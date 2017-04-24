COMMENTARY: Disappointed Leafs fans have plenty to cheer about

The 2016/17 Toronto Maple Leafs did something not many other teams before them in the Big Smoke have been able to accomplish.

That is to inspire a frustrated fan base that hasn’t had much to cheer about over the last decade or more with a crop of rookies that has surprised, amazed and electrified the Toronto sports scene.

Super rookie Auston Matthews had an incredible Stanley Cup playoffs debut, scoring four goals, one in each of the last four games of Toronto’s six-game series defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals.

It seems that everything the 2016 first overall draft pick touches turns to gold.

From his four-goal game against Ottawa in his National Hockey League debut last October to his spectacular goal in the Leafs’ final playoff game, Matthews has come as advertised, and then some.

He is sure to win the NHL rookie of the year award, in fact, it should be no contest.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson had a rough start to his tenure in Toronto, but picked up his game in November and never looked back.

He may have played his best game Sunday night even though it ended in a 2-1 loss in overtime to the top-seeded Caps.

Anderson made a number of dazzling saves to keep his team from falling behind in regulation and has become a truly stabilizing force for the Blue & White and looks to be for the next four seasons.

From career years for Jake Gardiner and Nazem Khadri to the coming out party for youngsters William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Connor Brown and Zach Hyman, Leafs fans finally have something to look forward to.

Some players will not be back in the fall and that’s just part of the process of not only building a winning team but a team that is able to win playoff series.

With the young talent the Leafs have on the ice, some playoff experience under their belt, and the management structure upstairs, there’s only one way for looks fans to look — and that’s up.