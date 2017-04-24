Canada
April 24, 2017 10:29 am

Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Ajax

By Web Producer  Global News
A 10-year-girl was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax, Ont., Monday morning.

The incident happened on Marriner Crescent south of Taunton Road East.

Durham Regional Police said the girl was transported to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.

Marriner Crescent at Seward Drive is closed for the investigation.

