April 24, 2017 6:57 am
Updated: April 24, 2017 7:04 am

Downtown fire sends 1 to hospital

Fire officials said a fire in a downtown apartment building sent one to the hospital.

WINNIPEG – One person was sent to the hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at a downtown apartment building Monday.

Fire crews were called to the high rise at 360 Cumberland Ave. around 12:50 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital and five others were treated on scene for mild smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was also treated for an injury to their arm.

Officials say the fire stared in a garbage chute in the building, causing thick smoke in the 15 to 21 floors of the building.

The cause and damage estimate for the fire are still unknown.

