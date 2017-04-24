Commentary: Trump’s dairy rant is uninformed. So what else is new ?

Last week, Donald Trump chastised the Canadian government about policies that he alleged were unfair to Wisconsin dairy farmers.

In fact, Trump called the Canadian policy “disgraceful,” suggesting that Canadian government subsidies to dairy farmers are unfair.

While Trump and his followers hate to let the facts get in the way of one of his blustering rants, the reality is the Canadian subsidy policies aren’t the real cause of the American dairy farmers’ plight.

First of all, Wisconsin dairy farmers also receive millions of dollars in subsidies from the American government, something which Trump omitted from his rant.

Furthermore, the Wisconsin dairy farmers themselves agree that the major problem isn’t with Canada, it’s that they are producing way too much product.

Here’s a fun fact: there are more dairy cows in Wisconsin than there are in all of Canada and they’re producing far more dairy products than the American market needs.

Now, it seems that Trump is suggesting that they be allowed to dump their less regulated and excess dairy products into the Canadian market.

And while some economists on both sides of the border slam Canada’s supply management subsidy system, many Wisconsin farmers are wishing that the American government adopted a similar policy to control their dairy industry.

Clearly, Trump has no grasp of the issue; it’s another frightening sign that the reality TV show host turned president, is in way over his head.