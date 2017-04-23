Pothole peeves: Metro Vancouver streets still burdened by bumpy roads

Every driver is familiar with the painful feeling of driving over a deep, dark pothole, and it seems the problem isn’t getting any better across Metro Vancouver as spring plows on.

City streets are still littered with potholes from the rough winter. The City of Vancouver said it received over 2,300 pothole complaints in 2016, compared to only 1,600 in 2015. In the first four months of 2017 alone, there have already been over 3,500 complaints.

City officials say the spike is due to more people reporting potholes through the VanConnect App, and the frequent freezing and thawing from this past winter.

“Like the weather, it’s probably been one of the worst years on record for our potholes. We’ve had extremes of weather and huge dumps of snow,” Bernard Jones with IPR Blacktop and Concrete Repair told Global News.

Patching the problem areas is proving difficult because the rain just won’t stop falling, paving crews say. There’s a long queue of jobs waiting for warm and dry weather. In short, hopes for a smooth road ahead are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“We’re just praying that it doesn’t rain anymore and we can help all [those] who need help,” Jones said.

