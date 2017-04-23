Regina man treated for bullet wound

Regina Police are still investigating after a man was sent to Pasqua Hospital with a bullet wound.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday morning that a man was receiving treatment for a bullet would.

After a preliminary investigation, it’s believe the male was injured as a result of a shooting that happened in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.