April 23, 2017 8:26 pm

Regina man treated for bullet wound

By Video Journalist  Global News

The incident is believed to have happened in the Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street area.

Regina Police are still investigating after a man was sent to Pasqua Hospital with a bullet wound.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday morning that a man was receiving treatment for a bullet would.

After a preliminary investigation, it’s believe the male was injured as a result of a shooting that happened in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

 

