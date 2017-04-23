Saskatchewan’s female entrepreneurs showcase their products at Modern Woman Show

If you told Leah Robinson a few years ago she’d be running her own business and being interviewed for her success, she’d have called you crazy. This weekend, however, Robinson showcased her agenda and journal collection, Freedom Bound Books, at Saskatoon’s Modern Woman Show and Exhibition (MWSE).

“This is all very new to me — I’ve never done anything big in public before, so it’s really exciting,” Robinson said.

Freedom Bound Books is this year’s Modern Hustle award recipient at the MWSE, gifting Robinson a free booth and marketing. The prize was a major break for the busy mother of three, who made her first agenda book out of necessity because she couldn’t find anything at the store she liked.

“I looked, but couldn’t find a planner I wanted, so I made it [myself]. I looked at all of the different planners, picked my favourite parts and then made what I needed.”

Freedom Bound Books is just one of 150 booths at the show, 98 per cent of which are Saskatchewan entrepreneurs showcasing their wares.

“I have a 13-year-old daughter, so how exciting is it for her to be able to watch me do what I love, and do it when I want to do it?” Robinson said. “I want that for her. I want her to see the kind of power us girls have.”

Over the six years the trade show has been running, many local entrepreneurs have seen success, including Lia Reese Canada founder Jessica Tetu, who has been coming to the trade show for years and is now mentoring others.

“Being an entrepreneur in Saskatchewan is an amazing feeling,” Tetu said.

“I spend a lot of time trying to mentor other entrepreneurs across the province,” she added.

Tetu spoke at this year’s tradeshow, which ran April 21 to 23, sending an inspirational message to fellow female entrepreneurs.

“Go after your dreams,” Tetu declared. “You just have to look for the strength inside of you. I think you can follow your dreams if you really want to.”