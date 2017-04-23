World
April 23, 2017 6:35 pm
Updated: April 23, 2017 6:36 pm

Egyptian-American has U.S. citizenship revoked due to jihadist ties

By Staff The Associated Press

The Justice Department Building in Washington, June 19, 2015.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A A

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge has revoked the U.S. citizenship of a man who authorities say ran a communications hub for an Egyptian terrorist group out of his Northern California apartment.

Story continues below

The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal judge in the District of Columbia ordered the denaturalization of 57-year-old Khaled Abu al-Dahab on Thursday for lying to immigration officials during the process to gain U.S. citizenship.

The department says that the Egypt native was a member of the terrorist organization Egyptian Islamic Jihad for 10 years starting in 1989.

READ MORE: ‘Blind sheikh’ who masterminded 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in prison

It says the former Silicon Valley car salesman admitted to operating a communications hub for the group out of his Santa Clara, California, apartment.

Al-Dahab became a U.S. citizen on Feb. 7, 1997. The next year he travelled to Egypt, where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a member of a terrorist organization and trying to overthrow the Egyptian government.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
American citizen jihad
American citizenship
American jihadist
Egypt
Egypt jihad
Egyptian Islamic Jihad
Egyptian terrorist
Egyptian-American terrorist
Khaled Abu al-Dahab
U.S. citizenship
U.S. jihadist
U.S. terrorist

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News