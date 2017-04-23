Man taken to hospital after getting hit by car on Centre Street

Emergency crews responded to reports that a person was struck by a vehicle at the 700 Block of Centre Street south at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics said a man in his early 20s was struck by a car and taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with possible head injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

EMS said it isn’t known what happened prior to the collision.

Police continue to investigate the factors that led to the incident.

No details have been released about the driver of the vehicle.