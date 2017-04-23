Woman struck crossing Spring Garden Road
An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after being struck at a crosswalk on Spring Garden Road.
Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened at 1:58 p.m.
The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Dresden Row and Spring Garden Road when the vehicle hit her.
The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old woman, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
