April 23, 2017 4:28 pm

Woman struck crossing Spring Garden Road

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Police issued a ticket to the driver for failing to yield for a pedestrian.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon after being struck at a crosswalk on Spring Garden Road.

Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened at 1:58 p.m.

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Dresden Row and Spring Garden Road when the vehicle hit her.

The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old woman, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

 

