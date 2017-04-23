Two men injured while working in LRT tunnel in Calgary’s southeast

Emergency crews responded to reports of two workers injured in the LRT tunnel at 42 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics said two men utilizing a bucket-lift truck to access overhead power lines were injured after being thrown from their buckets when the truck began to slide down an incline toward the tunnel entrance.

EMS said both men were thrown to the ground on or near the LRT tracks.

One of the workers was able to call 911 shortly after the incident occurred.

The two men were taken to Foothills Hospital in serious but stable non-life threatening condition.

A man in his early 30s suffered head and back injuries and a man in his early 20s suffered head, back and arm injuries.

EMS said the buckets “were raised approximately 20 feet off the ground when they impacted LRT infrastructure at relatively low speed nearing the tunnel entrance.”

Officials continue to investigate the factors that led to this incident.