Shuswap residents evacuated due to landslide fears

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation order for ten properties in the Silver Creek/Salmon Valley area.

The order was issued at about 10:45 Saturday night.

The properties are all on the 1600 block of Salmon River Road.

RCMP helped with the evacuation, where residents were told to gather only essentials and leave immediately.

Reports indicate ground water is creating slope instability and the homes are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A geotechnical assessment is being conducted.