SIU investigating ‘overnight incident’ that left 61-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries
The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that left a 61-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
According to a tweet from the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU), the incident took place at an apartment near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.
The organization is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police were involved.
