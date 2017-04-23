Crime
April 23, 2017 12:38 pm

SIU investigating ‘overnight incident’ that left 61-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries

By Web Writer  Global News

An SIU van.

Nakita Krucker / File / Toronto Star via Getty Images
The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that left a 61-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to a tweet from the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU), the incident took place at an apartment near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The organization is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police were involved.

More to come.

 

