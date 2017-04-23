Crime
April 23, 2017 1:04 pm
Updated: April 23, 2017 1:07 pm

Police set up command post near water in search of missing Toronto man

Global News

Police are searching for 38-year-old David Ramphalie who was last seen Friday morning. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts
Toronto police have set up a command post at the foot of Coxwell Avenue, by the water, in search of a missing 38-year-old Toronto man.

David Ramphalie was last seen Friday at 7 a.m. in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’8″, thin with a dark complexion and was unshaven at the time of his disappearance.

Police said he may have gone out on the water in a boat. The vessel is 10 feet long and powered by a trolling motor.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
