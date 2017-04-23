2 hospitalized with serious burns following residential fire in Outremont

Two people are in hospital following an early morning fire in a three-storey residential building in Outremont.

Some 50 firefighters were called to battle the blaze on Marsolais Avenue, just before 5 a.m. Sunday.



The fire was located on the first floor of the building, and was quickly contained.

Daniel De Angelis, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, said the two occupants of the first floor residence were rushed to hospital to be treated for serious burns.

“They have second degree burns to 50 per cent of their bodies,” De Angelis said.

The victims are believed to be in their 70s.

De Angelis stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors in every residence, in order to avoid further tragedies.

“There were no smoke detectors,” he said of the Outremont home where the fire began.

No one else was injured in the blaze, but six people have been temporarily relocated. The Red Cross is assisting those in need.

The damage to the building is estimated to be around $75,000 and is mostly limited to the first floor.

Joint investigation underway into cause of Outremont fire. Two residents injured, hospitalized w. serious burns. pic.twitter.com/KkKsC77A0p — Annabelle (@AnnabelleGlobal) April 23, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but De Angelis said foul play is not suspected.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the occupants, a joint investigation involving Montreal police, is underway.