New Canadian citizen meets couple enjoying defrauding refugee asylum system

His name is Camilo. A Mexican-Canadian who followed all the rules to enter Canada and obtain citizenship. Camilo shares his conversation with a young Mexican couple who cheerily spoke of how they were defrauding Canada’s refugee asylum program. And a website you likely didn’t know existed. Also aimed at entering Canada illegally. Camilo will share his experiences with us today.

Australia introduces an Australian Values test for citizenship applicants, along with a requirement for proficiency in English and a demonstrated willingness to assimilate into Australian society. Is Australia demonstrating bigotry or common sense? CPC leadership candidate Dr. Kellie Leitch’ plan for a Canadian Values test for newcomers here has been described by some of her opponents as un-Canadian and racist.

French voters today begin to determine who their new president will be. A study by a French polling firm shows increasingly French police and military as onside with nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen. I’ll be speaking with political scientist and international defence and terrorism expert Dr. Christian Leuprecht of the Royal Military College and Queen’s University about who will most likely head France in a matter of weeks.

Opioids again in the news and again the news is about opioid abuse deaths. Nothing about how opioids are literally a lifeline for opioid patients whose chronic pain may, without their medication, lead them to suicide. Dr. Fiona Campbell is an anesthesiologist and Co-director of the Sick Kids Pain Centre at Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto and president-elect of the Canadian Pain Society. Dr. Campbell joins us.

and Andrew Scheer, Saskatchewan member of parliament and was Canada’s youngest Parliamentary Speaker (elected by his MP peers) is running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Andrew Scheer is a serious candidate with a solid opportunity to become CPC leader. He joins us today on his views and objectives for Canada.

Roy