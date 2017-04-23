Scarborough shooting leaves one man in serious condition

A shooting in Scarborough on Saturday evening left one man in serious condition.

Ambulance attendants were called to the Dorset Park neighbourhood where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Toronto Police say shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Antrim Crescent near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue and that the victim is now at a local trauma centre, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Toronto Police say they are searching for a male suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and a black baseball hat that has “DOPE” labelled on the front of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.