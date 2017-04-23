Hurricanes comeback falls short, Pats win game two in overtime, tie series at one

The Lethbridge Hurricanes fought back valiantly in game two of the Eastern Conference Final, but couldn’t overcome a wave of pressure from the Regina Pats. The ‘Canes trailed by 2-0 in the third period, and scored two quick goals to send the game to overtime. In the Extra session Pats Captain Adam Brooks blasted a one-timer past Stuart Skinner to give the Pats a 3-2 win, tying the series at one.

“The first two periods they were really outplaying us,” Hurricanes Coach Brent Kisio said. “They were moving their feet, you could see there desperation and there urgency, we didn’t have it there.”

The Pats only took a one goal lead into the third period despite firing a barrage of shots at Hurricanes Goaltender Stuart Skinner. The ‘Canes netminder made 25 stops through two periods.

Seven minutes into the third period, the Pats finally got to Skinner again, when Austin Wagner scored on a short-handed breakaway. At that point, it looked like the Hurricanes were headed for a sure loss. They were being severely outplayed, and spent very little time in the offensive zone. If you’ve paid attention to the ‘Canes playoff run though, you’re aware they’ve made a habit of dramatic comebacks.

Midway through the third Jadon Joseph found Zane Franklin at the top of the circle, who snapped a shot past Tyler Brown to cut the Pats lead to 2-1. Just 23 seconds after that the ‘Canes struck again, when Jordy Bellerive banged in a loose puck to even the game at two. After being largely outplayed through regulation, the Hurricanes forced overtime. In the extra session the ‘Canes had an excellent chance to win it when Zak Zborosky snapped a shot on Brown from close range, but he couldn’t burry it. With three minutes left in OT the Pats ended it when Brooks buried a terrific pass from Sergey Zborovskiy.

“It was a gutsy kind of effort to get back into the game,” Kisio said. “But it wasn’t a good enough game, Regina deserved to win tonight. Their top guys were outstanding, and I thought our top guys really struggled.”

The Hurricanes wouldn’t have even sniffed overtime had it not been for the heroics of Stuart Skinner. In what was likely his best game of the playoffs the ‘Canes goaltender only allowed two goals on 51 shots. He was great, but the Regina pressure was never ending. The top ranked team in the CHL looked like it Saturday night.

It was a tough loss, but even in defeat the Hurricanes know they accomplished what they wanted to in Regina.

“I think there’s a lot of positive to draw from it (tonight),” Kisio said. “We came here wanting a split, and we got a split. Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted tonight, but we’re in a pretty good spot headed home.”

Game three of the best of seven Eastern Conference Final is on Tuesday at 7: 00 p.m. in Lethbridge.