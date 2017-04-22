Recipe: Italian Kitchen’s House-made Mushroom Ravioli

Glowbal Group Executive Chef Ryan Gauthier shows us how to make mushroom ravioli.

Pasta Dough

3.5 cups all purpose flour

2 whole eggs

12 egg yolks

1 Tablespoon sea salt

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon homogenized milk

Put all ingredients in a kitchen aid and mix fully on low speed until a ball is formed. Turn speed up to medium and mix until the dough has developed enough elasticity and stretches when pulled apart. If the dough is dry add a pinch of cold water at a time.

Wrap dough with cling wrap and place in fridge. Let it rest in fridge for minimum two hours or preferably overnight.

Ravioli Mix

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoon unsalted butter

1 Tablespoon garlic, finely minced

2 Tablespoon shallots, finely chopped (30ml)

¼ cup sliced leeks

1 ½ lbs fresh mushrooms cut to a small dice

300 gram dry porcini

2 fluid oz white wine

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice +lemon zest

Salt and pepper

2 Tablespoon fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

200 gram of grana padano

50 gram mascarpone

Soak the dried porcinis in hot water until they are soft and then drain. In a small pot or pan add the oil and sweat off the garlic, shallots, leeks, and fresh mushrooms. Cook until everything is fully cooked and deglaze with the white wine. You should be left with minimal liquid in your mix. Add the rest of the ingredients off the heat and fully incorporate them. Cool and set aside. When cooled put into a piping bag.

Sauce

1 shallot sliced

1 head of cauliflower

1 liter of whipping cream

1 cup of homogenized milk

2 oz unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Cut off any green from the cauliflower. Rough cut the cauliflower into florettes. Put all ingredients in a small pot and simmer until the cauliflower is fully cooked. Remove from heat and strain the liquid from the cauliflower. Place cauliflower into a blender and blend on medium to high heat while slowly adding the liquid back into it. Add the amount of liquid until desired thickness of sauce. Any extra liquid can be reserved and set aside for another use. Set aside and cool until ready to use.

Method

Cook however many raviolis as desired in a pot of salted boiling water. When the raviolis have risen to the surface, cook them for another 2 minutes. When ready toss the raviolis in a bowl with a pinch of extra virgin olive oil and fresh chiffonade Italian parsley and basil.

On the bottom of your bowl or plate, place 2 fluid ounces of warm cauliflower puree. Place raviolis on top of puree and garnish with toasted pine nuts and fresh grated Parmesan cheese.