Vancouver Sun Run 2017 road closures

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the 33rd annual Vancouver Sun Run on Sunday, and several roads will be closed for much of the day to accommodate the race.

The 10 km race kicks off at 9 a.m. at Georgia and Burrard. The course heads west along Georgia Street toward Stanley Park, winds around the West End along Pacific Street and over the Burrard Bridge, cuts through Fairview and over the Cambie Bridge and finishes on Pacific Boulevard outside BC Place.

Road closures are planned around the downtown and Fairview area between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and drivers are warned to plan alternate routes or avoid the area.

Downtown road closures:

Seymour to Bute: 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bute to Stanley Park Causeway (including all streets crossing Georgia): 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Drivers can access Lions Gate Bridge from Pender only between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Howe, Hornby and Burrard between Dunsmuir and Robson: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Denman between Georgia and Robson: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Robson between Denman and Stanley Park: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beach between Stanley Park and Hornby: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Stanley Park Dr. at North Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ryan Rd. at Park Lane/South Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pacific St. between Burrard and Hornby (eastbound): 6 a.m. to noon

Quebec and Carrall (near Expo and Pacific): 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Expo between Quebec and Terry Fox Way: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nelson between Expo and Pacific: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Pacific Blvd. eastbound exit ramp from Cambie Bridge: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Blvd. between Nelson and Abbott: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Blvd. between Abbott and Quebec: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bridge closures:

Burrard Bridge: 8 a.m. to noon

Cambie Bridge (northbound): 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kitsilano and Fairview area road closures: