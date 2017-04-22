Vancouver Sun Run 2017 road closures
A A
Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the 33rd annual Vancouver Sun Run on Sunday, and several roads will be closed for much of the day to accommodate the race.
The 10 km race kicks off at 9 a.m. at Georgia and Burrard. The course heads west along Georgia Street toward Stanley Park, winds around the West End along Pacific Street and over the Burrard Bridge, cuts through Fairview and over the Cambie Bridge and finishes on Pacific Boulevard outside BC Place.
Road closures are planned around the downtown and Fairview area between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and drivers are warned to plan alternate routes or avoid the area.
Downtown road closures:
- Seymour to Bute: 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Bute to Stanley Park Causeway (including all streets crossing Georgia): 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Drivers can access Lions Gate Bridge from Pender only between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Howe, Hornby and Burrard between Dunsmuir and Robson: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Denman between Georgia and Robson: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Robson between Denman and Stanley Park: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Beach between Stanley Park and Hornby: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Stanley Park Dr. at North Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Ryan Rd. at Park Lane/South Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Pacific St. between Burrard and Hornby (eastbound): 6 a.m. to noon
- Quebec and Carrall (near Expo and Pacific): 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Expo between Quebec and Terry Fox Way: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Nelson between Expo and Pacific: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Pacific Blvd. eastbound exit ramp from Cambie Bridge: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Pacific Blvd. between Nelson and Abbott: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Pacific Blvd. between Abbott and Quebec: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Bridge closures:
- Burrard Bridge: 8 a.m. to noon
- Cambie Bridge (northbound): 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kitsilano and Fairview area road closures:
- West 2nd Ave. between Burrard and Fir: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Fir between West 2nd Ave. and West 4th Ave.: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- West 4th Ave. and West 6th Ave. between Pine and Cambie: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Cambie at West Broadway (northbound): 7:30 a.m. to noon
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.