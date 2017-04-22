Michelle McHale drops out of Manitoba NDP leadership race due to health concerns

Local activist and labour executive, Michelle McHale has dropped out of Manitoba’s NDP leadership race.

In an email sent Saturday, McHale said she has decided to exit the race because of personal health concerns.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, but after taking some time to reflect and talk to my family, I know I need to put my health first right now,” she stated.

McHale was the first candidate to put her name in the Manitoba NDP leadership race, which she announced in March.

On April 10, Indigenous activist and politician Wab Kinew, officially put his name in the race as well. Kinew is now the only candidate currently running in the leadership race.

“I hope the party and its current and future members find a leader who will unify and strengthen our party, and help us be a progressive voice for all Manitobans,” McHale stated.

“I wish Wab and anyone else seeking the leadership all the best. I believe this will be an energizing and unifying race, and look forward to being part of the next chapter for our party.”

McHale, who has never held elected office, is a former mental health services co-ordinator. She gained national prominence last year when she organized a Pride march in Steinbach – Manitoba’s so-called Bible Belt. She also fought for same-sex education in schools in the area, and recently became a staff representative at the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

McHale said she is not closing the door on politics in the future, “and will continue to engage Manitobans in progressive and honest conversations.”

The NDP will select a new leader in mid-September.

The party lost last year’s provincial April’s election after 17 years in power and has struggled to raise money and retain supporters.

The NDP have also lost 14 legislature seats in recent months. Kevin Chief resigned to take a job in the private sector, and Mohinder Saran was ousted from caucus after being accused of sexually harassing a subordinate — an accusation Saran has denied.

