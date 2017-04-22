Four women shot in Calgary’s northeast

Police continue to investigate an early morning shooting in the northeast community of Castleridge Saturday.

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. shortly after 4:15 a.m.

EMS said three women were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth woman was also found with gunshot wounds at a home in a different neighbourhood.

A woman in her mid-twenties and a woman in her mid-thirties were both shot in the head and rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition. A third woman in her mid-thirties suffered minor injuries.

“I heard two shots and then I heard one of the men shout “No, no, don’t shoot!” and then three more shots,” Ruthie Kelly, who lives nearby said. “Then it was pandemonium and everyone was yelling at each other.”

Brideaux said around 4:40 a.m. another 911 call came in from the community of Pineridge. Paramedics rushed a woman in her mid-forties to hospital in serious condition suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police cordoned off a section of Castleridge Way, where a dark Pathfinder could be seen sitting in the middle of the road, its contents spilled out onto the street.

Investigators were also focusing in on a garage, where a strobe light could be seen hanging from the ceiling.

Neighbours said there’s frequent parties at the home.

“Every weekend, there’s this stuff. There’s beer bottles and stuff…..every weekend there’s a party,” Renny Champan, a neighbour, said.

In February, police were called to the same area after a man was shot following a confrontation at a party.

Police released few details about any suspects involved in the shooting and there’s no word if any arrests were made.