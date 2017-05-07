World
May 7, 2017 7:08 pm
Updated: May 8, 2017 7:11 pm

Man with knife arrested at Paris’ Gare du Nord station

By Raphael Satter The Associated Press

General view of the exterior of the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, January 21, 2016.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo
A man with a knife has been arrested by police at Paris‘ Gare du Nord station, sending a brief ripple of concern over social media a day before the French presidential vote. No one was injured.

A French police official told The Associated Press that a man carrying a knife walked into the station and was flagged to police, who arrested him immediately. Video online shows heavily armed police surrounding a prone man as travellers hurried past.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly.

The Gare de Nord is one of the French capital’s top transit hubs, serving the city’s metro, suburban trains as well as intercity and high-speed trains like the Eurostar from London.

