RCMP traffic stop near Jasper results in criminal charges

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges – including flight from police – after he resisted arrest during a traffic stop Thursday.

Jasper RCMP pulled the driver over for a speeding offence along Highway 16, just before midnight.

That’s when officers entered into an impaired driving investigation and the driver was advised he was under arrest. He fought off officers who attempted to stop him with a “conducted energy weapon” and then fled the scene.

His vehicle was located a short time later along Highway 93.

This time, officers used a “tire deflation device” to stop the vehicle and “the suspect continued to drive a short distance with four deflated tires while being pursued by police. The vehicle came to a stop and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” RCMP said.

Phillip Jason Mannix of Grande Prairie faces several charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on April 27.