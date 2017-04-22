Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Etobicoke

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call at 9:45 a.m. about a cyclist struck at Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road.

Toronto EMS said a male in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a small silver vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.