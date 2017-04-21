You can’t get bottomless mimosas in this North Carolina city anymore. They’re illegal

Brunch will never be the same in Fayetteville, N.C.

Restaurants in the city recently stopped serving bottomless mimosas, CBS affiliate WNCN reported Thursday.

They just found out that it’s illegal to serve them in the state.

Until recently, restaurants including Pierro’s Italian Bistro and 5Church were selling bottomless mimosas for $12.

“There was no reason to think that it was not OK,” Pierro’s General Manager Brian Graybill told WNCN.

But that practice runs afoul of a North Carolina state law that says you can’t “sell more than one drink to a patron for a single price.”

That same law forbids serving more than one drink at a time to a diner for their consumption — though it doesn’t outlaw pitchers or bottles of wine.

Bottomless drinks, however, break the rules, Michael Crowley, chief of the Mecklenburg County ABC Law Enforcement Division, told Charlotte Agenda.

But just because you can’t order endless mimosas for a single price anymore doesn’t mean you can’t still have a bevy for cheap beverages to go with brunch.

Instead of offering bottomless drinks for $12, people can now order individual beverages for anywhere from $3 to $5.

As for mimosas? You can order a pitcher of them at Pierro’s for $12 now.