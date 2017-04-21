Top prospect for Kelowna Rockets wins BC award for major midget hockey

A prospect player for the Kelowna Rockets was the best forward this season in the BC Major Midget Hockey League.

Liam Kindree has been named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring with 28 goals and 39 assists in 40 games with the Vancouver NW Giants.

The North Vancouver native was picked 87th overall by the Rockets in the 2015 Bantam draft.

Kindree has played seven, regular season and one play-off game with the Rockets and will remain with the team through the post-season.

The first two games for Kelowna against the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL Western Conference Championship are Friday and Saturday nights in Kent, Washington.

Games three and four are in Kelowna next Tuesday and Wednesday.