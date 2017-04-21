Stabbing in Fairview sends one man to hospital
Halifax Regional Police responded to a stabbing in Halifax at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
They located the male victim upon arrival and he was transported to the hospital.
The extent of his injuries are not known at this time and police have no description of the suspect.
The stabbing happened in the Fairview area of Halifax on Flint Street and Main Avenue.
