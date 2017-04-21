Investigations
April 21, 2017 7:23 pm

Stabbing in Fairview sends one man to hospital

By Video Journalist  Global News

One man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the Fairview area late Friday afternoon.

Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax
A A

Halifax Regional Police responded to a stabbing in Halifax at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

They located the male victim upon arrival and he was transported to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time and police have no description of the suspect.

The stabbing happened in the Fairview area of Halifax on Flint Street and Main Avenue.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fairview
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
halifax stabbing
Police investigation
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News