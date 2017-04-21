Watch Grace Robotti’s video-taped killing confession to Penticton RCMP

Global Okanagan News can now show you Grace Robotti’s videotaped confession to police, two weeks after a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder for killing Roxanne Louie, the mother of her great-grandson.

The 26-year-old Louie was visiting Penticton from Vancouver in January 2015 when a physical altercation broke out between the two women over how the three-year-old boy should be cared for.

During her trial which began March 21 in Kelowna court, Robotti admitted to killing Louie by striking her with a crowbar.

Robotti said she took the crowbar from Louie, who threatened her with it first, and claimed the killing was self-defence.

Louie was killed by about two dozen blows to the head.

WATCH: Okanagan senior on trial for murder

While Robotti cleaned up the bloody scene her brother Pier disposed of the body in the woods near Naramata.

The pair confessed to police a week after the killing.

Global Okanagan successfully applied to the courts for access to the trial exhibits including the videotaped confession.

Those exhibits were released Friday.

Initially, Robotti reported that Louie was missing. A week later she told police the real story.