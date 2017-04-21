Man who violently sexually assaulted Surrey senior sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Langley man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, less time served, for violently sexually assaulting a Surrey senior in 2015.

Stephen Thomas Morse pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement, break-and-enter, robbery, disguise with intent and use of an imitation firearm last week after attacking a 70-year-old woman in her home almost two years ago.

Morse will serve 10-and-a-half years in prison with credit for time already served.

On Aug. 12, 2015, the woman had returned to her home after being out for the morning. Shortly after, a man carrying a weapon and disguised as a gas worker got into the home and restrained her. He demanded cash and other items, but police said the victim was not able to meet his demands.

He then physically and sexually assaulted the woman, causing significant injuries.

The man eventually left, with only a few items.

The woman was able to free herself and took refuge at a neighbour’s home, where she immediately called police. She was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Morse was quickly identified as a person of interest in the case and arrested and charged on Sept. 8, 2015.

—With files from Yuliya Talmazan