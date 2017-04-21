Two arrested in attempted carjacking in Burlington

Two people from Hamilton have been arrested following an attempted carjacking in Burlington.

Police were called Monday night to the parking lot at Mapleview Mall after a woman was confronted by two individuals who demanded that she hand over her car keys.

Police say one suspect, a woman, indicated that she had a gun.

The victim flagged down a pickup truck that was travelling through the parking lot and asked the driver to call police.

The two suspects then fled on foot but were found a short distance away by police and arrested.

Tanya Lyn Shepherd, 32, and James Neff, 35, both of Hamilton, have been charged with robbery.

They have been released on a promise to appear in court on May 17.