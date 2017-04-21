Two teens charged in series of bank robberies across the GTA

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with nine bank robberies in the GTA.

In one robbery, on January 24, police say three suspects wearing hoodies and balaclavas entered a BMO branch in Burlington, jumped over the counter and demanded money while pointing the firearms at bank staff and customers.

The suspects received an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the bank to an awaiting vehicle, believed to be a black Nissan Murano.

Investigators say two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Toronto on Wednesday and face charges that include robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise while committing robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the suspects are linked to bank robberies between September 20, 2016 and March 27, 2017 in Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan and Pickering.