Deaths of two Williams Lake men a double homicide: police
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – Police say the deaths of two men at a home in Williams Lake, B.C., is a double homicide.
RCMP say officers discovered the bodies of the men on Tuesday night after being called to the home.
The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Sellars and 26-year-old Devon Stewart.
Mounties have not released information about the cause of death.
In a news release issued Friday, police ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.
