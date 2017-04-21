Deaths of two Williams Lake men a double homicide: police

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – Police say the deaths of two men at a home in Williams Lake, B.C., is a double homicide.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 2 men found dead in Williams Lake home identified by police

RCMP say officers discovered the bodies of the men on Tuesday night after being called to the home.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Sellars and 26-year-old Devon Stewart.

Mounties have not released information about the cause of death.

In a news release issued Friday, police ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.