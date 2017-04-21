Need a new set of two wheels? Winnipeg bike auction this weekend

WINNIPEG — If you are in the market for a new bike, consider shopping second hand.

The city’s annual bike auction runs this weekend at the East End Arena and will feature over 250 unclaimed bikes.

RELATED: City of Winnipeg gears up for annual bike auction

All of the bikes are sold as is however they have been tuned up by the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Club.

The city recommends registering your bike for $6.50. In the event your bike is stolen, the registration makes it easier for you to get your bike back and helps ensure your bike doesn’t end up at the next auction.

Here are the details for the auction:

East End Arena, 517 Pandora Ave E. Saturday, April 22 7a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Public Viewing 9 am (sharp): Auction Sunday, April 23 10-11:45 am: Public Viewing Noon (sharp): Auction



Cash, Debit, Credit Card – MasterCard, Visa, American Express