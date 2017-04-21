Bicycle
April 21, 2017 4:54 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 4:57 pm

Need a new set of two wheels? Winnipeg bike auction this weekend

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Hundreds of bikes will be auctioned out at Winnipeg's annual bike auction.

Global News / File
WINNIPEG — If you are in the market for a new bike, consider shopping second hand.

The city’s annual bike auction runs this weekend at the East End Arena and will feature over 250 unclaimed bikes.

All of the bikes are sold as is however they have been tuned up by the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Club.

The city recommends registering your bike for $6.50. In the event your bike is stolen, the registration makes it easier for you to get your bike back and helps ensure your bike doesn’t end up at the next auction.

Here are the details for the auction:

  • East End Arena, 517 Pandora Ave E.
    • Saturday, April 22
      • 7a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Public Viewing
      • 9 am (sharp): Auction
    • Sunday, April 23
      • 10-11:45 am: Public Viewing
      • Noon (sharp): Auction

Cash, Debit, Credit Card – MasterCard, Visa, American Express

