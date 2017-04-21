Blogs
April 21, 2017 5:25 pm

Cutrara cheat sheet – April 21st 2017

By
A A

John Tory joined the show to talk about a number of topics… we’ve split them up for your listening convenience!

Trying to kick criminals out of Toronto’s community housing:

Responding to Desmond Cole’s Police Board meeting protest:

Keeping Toronto’s music scene vibrant

Trending Topix: Take 1

How to recycle your old electronics

Chreston’s Cuts

It’s going to cost a lot to update the TTC for the new subway stations

Trending Topix: Take 2

Listen to the Kelly Cutrara show live weekdays 2-4pm

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News