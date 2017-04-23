John Oakley Show – Friday April 21, 2017

York Region Police arrest 104 men, find 85 child prostitutes in multi-year investigation

Police have arrested 104 men for attempting to have sex with children forced into prostitution, following a four-year undercover human trafficking investigation in which 85 underage victims were found and 49 pimps charged in York Region since 2012. We ask AM640 legal analyst to explain how police work around entrapment laws to catch the alleged predators.

CSIS kept data about innocent Canadians

Canada’s spy agency’s use of personal data troubles privacy watchdog. Dr. Ann Cavoukian, Executive Director, Privacy & Big Data Institute – Ryerson University and the former Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario joins the Oakley Show to explain how CSIS has been using personal details taken from security clearance forms to help with national security probes.

PCs Helping to Address the Fentanyl Crisis

More than two people each day are dying of opioid overdoses in Ontario. That’s more than people who die in car accidents. Leader of the PC Party of Ontario, Patrick Brown explains what needs to be done about the crisis and how the PC plan introduced today can work.

