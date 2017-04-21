Traffic
Child in life-threatening condition after collision in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police are investigating after a child and an adult were struck by a vehicle in Toronto's east end Friday afternoon.

Toronto Paramedics have rushed a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in east-end Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard, east of Morningside Avenue and north of Ellesmere Road, at 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a collision.

The child was taken to hospital with a police escort.

An adult was also struck, but there is no information on that person’s injuries.

Police closed Canmore Boulevard for the investigation.

More to come.

