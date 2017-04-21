Child in life-threatening condition after collision in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Paramedics have rushed a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in east-end Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard, east of Morningside Avenue and north of Ellesmere Road, at 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a collision.

The child was taken to hospital with a police escort.

COLLISION

Halfmoon Sq and Calverley Trl, report of a child struck, no info on injuries #701037 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 21, 2017

UPDATE – COLLISION

Halfmoon Sq & Canmore Blvd, Emerg run the child has left the scene, no info on extent of the adults injuries #701050 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 21, 2017

116A Morningside diverting northbound via Canmore, Calverley Trail due to a collision at Canmore and Conlins. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) April 21, 2017

An adult was also struck, but there is no information on that person’s injuries.

Police closed Canmore Boulevard for the investigation.

More to come.