Child in life-threatening condition after collision in Toronto’s east end
Toronto Paramedics have rushed a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in east-end Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard, east of Morningside Avenue and north of Ellesmere Road, at 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a collision.
The child was taken to hospital with a police escort.
An adult was also struck, but there is no information on that person’s injuries.
Police closed Canmore Boulevard for the investigation.
More to come.
