Saskatchewan’s annual inflation rate slows in March

Saskatchewan’s annual inflation was 0.6 per cent in March, according to figures released on Friday by Statistics Canada.

This was down from the 1.4 per cent gain in February.

READ MORE: Inflation rate slows in Saskatchewan during February

Food prices continued a downward trend, falling 2.1 per cent, led by lower prices for bakery and cereal products, and fresh fruit.

Gas prices were up 10 per cent compared to March 2016.

Excluding gas, Saskatchewan’s annual inflation in March rate was 0.2 per cent.

READ MORE: Lower food prices offsetting higher gasoline costs for Canadians

Nationally, the country’s annual inflation rate slowed to 1.6 per cent, lower than the 1.8 per cent expected by economists.