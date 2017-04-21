Consumer
April 21, 2017 4:05 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 4:08 pm

Saskatchewan’s annual inflation rate slows in March

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Lower food prices contributes to slowing of March inflation rate in Saskatchewan.

Natasha Pace/Global News
A A

Saskatchewan’s annual inflation was 0.6 per cent in March, according to figures released on Friday by Statistics Canada.

This was down from the 1.4 per cent gain in February.

Food prices continued a downward trend, falling 2.1 per cent, led by lower prices for bakery and cereal products, and fresh fruit.

Gas prices were up 10 per cent compared to March 2016.

Excluding gas, Saskatchewan’s annual inflation in March rate was 0.2 per cent.

Nationally, the country’s annual inflation rate slowed to 1.6 per cent, lower than the 1.8 per cent expected by economists.

